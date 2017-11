The main goal of cosmetic dentistry is to have your smile looking better than it did before the procedure. Dr. Gina Johnson-Higgins joined us today to talk all about cosmetic dentistry and to take a look at some before and after shots of some patients who found great success with cosmetic dentistry.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Gina Johnson-Higgins, she can be reached at: (859) 269-2667

You can also find additional information at her website.