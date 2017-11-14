Four sentenced for graffiti in the Daniel Boone National Forest

WINCHESTER, Ky.(WTVQ) – Four people have been ordered to clean up their mess after vandalizing recreation areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Forest officials say graffiti was found spray painted on numerous structures and natural resources at Rockcastle Campground, Dutch Branch Overlook and Laurel Bridge Boat Ramp.

According to a release from the Daniel Boone National Forest, 26-year-old Kenneth Dodd, 35-year-old Tosha Polson, 30-year-old Raleigh Alsip and 30-year-old Teia Carter were sentenced recently in U.S. District Court in London.

All four pleaded guilty to damaging federal property.

Dodd, Polson, Alsip and Carter were each sentenced to 40 hours of community service and fines ranging from $500 to $750.

Their community service requires cleaning up the graffiti within 60 days under Forest Service supervision.