Cut your own Christmas trees at Land Between Lakes

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.

A statement from Land Between the Lakes says permits and guidelines can be obtained online November 25-December 24 or in person at the administrative office November 25-December 23. Land Between the Lakes is a 170,000-acre recreation area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

A permit allows the cutting of one cedar tree less than 10 feet tall anywhere except within sight of the U.S. 68-Kentucky 80 highway, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds and other mowed areas.

Forester Dennis Wilson says cutting down a Christmas tree is a great family tradition and it helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Lexington Christmas Tree Lighting 2012
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Public asked to help crown Lexington’s official tree
Read More»
7 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Land Between the Lakes offers event on astronomy
Read More»
Aerial view of Land Between The Lakes, Kentucky
8 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Land Between the Lakes plans prescribed burn this week
Read More»
﻿
More News»