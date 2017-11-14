Cut your own Christmas trees at Land Between Lakes

GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) – Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering free Christmas trees to those who want to visit and cut them down.

A statement from Land Between the Lakes says permits and guidelines can be obtained online November 25-December 24 or in person at the administrative office November 25-December 23. Land Between the Lakes is a 170,000-acre recreation area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

A permit allows the cutting of one cedar tree less than 10 feet tall anywhere except within sight of the U.S. 68-Kentucky 80 highway, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds and other mowed areas.

Forester Dennis Wilson says cutting down a Christmas tree is a great family tradition and it helps Land Between the Lakes maintain open lands and promote diverse wildlife habitat.