Chemical crew detects vapor emission at Blue Grass Army Depot

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. – The Blue Grass Army Depot says chemical crews detected a vapor emission in a storage structure which contains nerve agent-filled munitions on Tuesday.

The depot says it was detected by a mobile monitoring laboratory during routine analysis of the atmosphere within the structure, known as an “igloo.”

As a safety precaution, a powered filter was connected to the igloo to ensure the vapor does not enter the outside atmosphere, according to the depot.

The Blue Grass Army Depot says there is no danger or risk to Madison County citizens or surrounding counties.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Commonwealth of Kentucky EMA were notified of the vapor emission.