Check out this awesome recipe for Pie Crust from Wild Thyme​ from chef, Allison Davis!

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

Pie Crust Recipe- Courtesy Ina Garten 

 

  • 12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks) very cold unsalted butter
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1/3 cup very cold vegetable shortening
  • 6 to 8 tablespoons (about 1/2 cup) ice water

Directions

Dice the butter and return it to the refrigerator while you prepare the flour mixture. Place the flour, salt, and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter and shortening. Pulse 8 to 12 times, until the butter is the size of peas. With the machine running, pour the ice water down the feed tube and pulse the machine until the dough begins to form a ball. Dump out on a floured board and roll into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Cut the dough in half. Roll each piece on a well-floured board into a circle, rolling from the center to the edge, turning and flouring the dough to make sure it doesn’t stick to the board. Fold the dough in half, place in a pie pan, and unfold to fit the pan. Repeat with the top crust.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Liz Smith, George Takei, Sam Smith, and much more entertainment news on What’s Poppin’~
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Check out this yummy recipe for Caribbean Style Oatmeal from Wild Thyme with chef, Allison Davis!
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Showers ending but temperatures are falling…
Read More»
﻿
More News»