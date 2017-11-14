Chase ends with officer-involved shooting; suspect wounded

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A police chase in Whitley County Tuesday afternoon ended in gunfire, leaving the suspect wounded in an officer-involved shooting, according to State Police.

Investigators say it began just after 3:00 p.m. when a State Police trooper and a sergeant with the Department of Fish and Wildlife tried to pull over a 2008 Dodge Charger on KY 92 in Whitley County for reckless driving.

State Police say the driver, 28-year old Earl Reynolds III, of Apopka, Florida, refused to pull over and the police pursuit began on KY 92.

Investigators say Reynolds drove onto I-75 and headed north into Corbin, returned to I-75 and headed south toward Williamsburg. State Police say he exited the interstate at Exit 11 in Williamsburg where a Williamsburg Police Officer deployed a tire deflation device.

State Police say Reynolds continued on KY 92 and started firing multiple shots at the officers pursuing him. Investigators say a Williamsburg Police Officer’s vehicle was struck with gun fire. State Police say the officer fired back, striking Reynolds. A short time later, Reynold’s car left the road and ran into a ditch where he was arrested, according to KSP.

Investigators say the car was stolen from Florida.

Reynolds was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin and then airlifted to UK Hospital in Lexington with non-life threatening injuries, according to State Police.

No officers were injured, according to KSP.