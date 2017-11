LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgia losing bad at Auburn might make the Bulldogs have a little more bite than Solid Blue fans were hoping for in Athens Saturday.

Kentucky still has plenty to play for despite a few tough losses that could have the Cats playing for the SEC East title.

It is what it is; and it’s a tough UGA team out for blood.

Is there any silver lining in the Georgia loss though for the Cats? Knowing the Dawgs can be beat?

Hear from Stoops in the video.