The big blue crush blood drive celebrating its 30th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Even though the Kentucky-Tennessee football game was two weeks ago the big blue crush blood competition, with Tennessee, is happening this week.

This year marks the 30th time Kentucky and Tennessee fans have competed to see who can donate the most blood. The big blue crush is the biggest donation week of the year, and supports healthcare in Kentucky during the holidays, a time when blood donations typically take a dip.

“Well I give it year round, but I always come when they have the drive to support UK, and to support the people who need the blood. we have got to beat Tennessee in everything.”

The Vice President of Marketing at the Kentucky blood center says the drive is a fun week for donors and staff, but it’s really about the patients. She talks about the crucial need for donations, especially when disasters strike the U.S.

“During the recent disasters that have hit and the emergencies that have hit the country like Irma, Harvey, and the shooting in Las Vegas, there was a large need for blood and we were fortunate that we were able to help and share what we had.”

Taking a few moments out of your day to donate blood can save someones life, but it can also save your own.

“2013 I had a surgery, and unexpectedly I ended up in ICU for six days and received four units of blood, and I worked here at the time not knowing that I would receive blood at any point.”

Nicole Wood says that experience made her really appreciate her job, and the people who come in to donate, because without them, she might not be alive right now.

“Had they not had blood supply here, I may not have been here, and I have a 10 year old daughter that I need to be here for..”

Big blue crush will be going on until November 17th so you still have time to help beat the Vols. Everyone who donates takes home a cats t-shirt, and will be entered in a chance to win tickets to the UK-Lousiville football game.

You can donate at the following locations:

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail