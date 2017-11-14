Ambulance transporting patient involved in accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An ambulance transporting a patient, was involved in a collision in Lexington Tuesday night, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the ambulance was not making an emergency run so it didn’t have its emergency lights or siren on at the time of the collision.

The accident happened just after 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Man O War Boulevard and Mapleleaf Drive.

No one was injured, according to investigators.

Another ambulance came and continued the patient transport.

Police are still investigating to determine how and why the accident happened.