Two Winchester double-murder suspects in court

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two more suspects were arrested in connection with Winchester’s double-murder on Friday. Monday, they were in court for the first time.

Matthew Carmen and Julia Richardson were arrested in relation to the shooting at the Washington Street Apartments that killed 16-year-olds Adrianna Castro and Kayla Holland.

According to court documents, the incident started at a nearby location before moving to the apartments, where Castro and Holland were caught in the crossfire.

Carmen was the first to appear for video arraignment Monday. He is facing murder charges.

According to court documents, Carmen has an extensive criminal history, dating back to 2011.

Court documents show he was charged with fourth degree assault, for which he served 90 days in 2014.

This past September, Carmen served 180 days after he was found guilty of fleeing police and receiving stolen property.

Monday in court, the judge said Carmen was not able to enter a plea, since this is a felony charge.

He was appointed an attorney, who advised him to remain silent during the arraignment.

Carmen’s bond is set at $1 million.

Richardson is charged with tampering with physical evidence. According to court documents, she took a backpack full of bullets to a neighbor and asked them to hold onto it, until she came back to get it.

According to court documents, her criminal history is not as long as Carmen’s, however she is also facing current charges of possession of meth, after she told deputies she had it on her, when she was arrested Friday.

Court documents show previously, she has faced charges of harassment and receiving stolen property, all of which were dismissed.

Richardson’s grandmother spoke with ABC 36 after court. She says her granddaughter was asleep upstairs when the shooting happened, and didn’t have anything to do with it.

“I’m really sorry for the girls’ families, but my granddaughter didn’t have anything to do with it,” said Zeta Winburn. “She’s just not guilty.”

Both Carmen and Richardson will be back in court for their preliminary hearings next Wednesday, November 22, at 9:30 a.m.