Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Roy Moore “should step aside”

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says that Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama “should step aside” in light of allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

McConnell spoke to reporters Monday after visiting a plant in Kentucky. He says he believes the women who were quoted in a Washington Post story about Moore’s past relationships with them as young women.

Previously McConnell had said Moore should step aside if the allegations were proven true.

He says Republicans are looking at a write-in option in Alabama.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Dark days for Senate Leader McConnell as losses cast doubt
Read More»
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
3 months ago
0 Comments for this article
GOP defends Senate leader against Trump attacks
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Police: Alabama escapee has Richmond ties
Read More»
﻿
More News»