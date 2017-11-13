Search on for missing teenager in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Laurel County teenager disappeared Sunday afternoon and hasn’t been seen since, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are looking for 16-year old Mickey Grubb. They say he was last seen off Sweet Hollow Road, nine miles south of London around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

He’s white, 5’4,” 120-pounds, thin build, brown eyes, light complexion, and brown above ear hair.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, khaki pants and boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.