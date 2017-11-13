Partly cloudy for Tuesday, with rain by late Wednesday

Overview: Cool temperatures continue for the rest of the week, with the chance for rain on Wednesday and Saturday of this week. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for Friday night into Saturday. Colder temperatures arrive by Sunday and early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures develop, with a low of 34 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 36 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers develop, with a high of 55 degrees. The best chance for rain will be for the late afternoon and evening hours with 0.10” to 0.25” of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are possible, with a low temperature of 37 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies develop for Thursday, with a cool high temperature of 52 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 35 degrees.

FRIDAY: Late day rain showers develop for Friday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain chances will be on the increase, with a low temperature of 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible, as a strong cold front moves across Kentucky. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Saturday high temperatures will be around 52 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 28 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and colder temperatures develop, with a high temperature of only 39 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop, with a low of 20 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a high of 41 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers