Missing teen returns home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teen is back in his family’s arms after going missing earlier this week.

Saturday, 17-year-old Broghan Lorentz called his family from a greyhound bus station in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A vigil Sunday afternoon for Lorentz became a welcome home party.

Broghan’s family couldn’t be more happy, what was supposed to be a vigil to pray, ended up being a welcome back.

“There is no better reason to have people in a community together than to celebrate life instead of celebrating loss.”

Broghan returned back home around 10 P.M. Saturday night.

His family says he called them from a greyhound bus station in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I am so excited to be home, back to where people love me.”

According to Lorentz mother, he wandered away from his home near Veterans Park Tuesday after getting upset.

Search crews that included Lexington police recruits were out searching desperately this week.

“Every time it started to get dark is when it was hardest to stay positive.”

Broghan’s mother was worried about her son all alone because of his tourette’s syndrome, which effects his frontal lobe. She says he cant tell when he’s in a dangerous situation.

“If it wasn’t for our friends, our family, and our church, there is no way we would have made it through it.”

“My family has so much grace, the community has had so much grace for me, it’s amazing.”

Family and friends cheered for his return and Broghan personally thanked the sheriff’s department for helping his family look for him.

“If any of the kids out their, if any of them can hear me or they can see this message, call home, let your parents know where you are. there are people here that I have never met, people are coming out and praying for me and praying for my family. If that’s not proof enough that there is love in the world and no matter what you are going through it can get better, than I don’t know what is.”