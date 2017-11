LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – For the second weekend in a row, an SEC coach was fired.

Tennessee parted ways with Butch Jones on Sunday.

Which begs the question, just how small is the margin of error when it comes to being an SEC coach?

Jones had back to back nine-win seasons, but this year was winless in the SEC and after Saturday’s loss…was sitting at 4-6.

Mark Stoops says he can’t comment directly on Butch Jones’ firing, but he can speak on how small a margin of error you have as a coach.