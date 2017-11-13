Kentucky takes early lead over Tennessee in blood drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After the first day of the 30th annual Big Blue Crush, Kentucky donors lead, 540 to 333.

“It’s early. We have until Friday, and we don’t know what Tennessee might have up their sleeves for later this week. We encourage donors to come out tomorrow to help maintain this advantage over the Vols,” said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing for Kentucky Blood Center (KBC).

Big Blue Crush, Nov. 13-17, is the yearly blood drive competition between Kentucky and Tennessee fans to see who can donate the most blood for the holidays.

Anyone who registers to give blood with Kentucky Blood Center during Big Blue Crush week will receive a long-sleeve black T-shirt and a chance to win tickets the Kentucky-Louisville football game on Nov. 25. In addition, to help celebrate the 30th anniversary, Monday and Tuesday donors are automatically entered to win one of 30 $30 Amazon gift cards. University of Kentucky campus donors are also eligible to win a Series 3 Apple Watch.

KBC leads this blood donation competition against Medic Regional Blood Center in Knoxville 16-12 with 1 tie. KBC has won the past seven years.

KBC donor centers, listed below, are open special Crush hours this week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail

To find Big Blue Crush mobile blood drives or for donation information, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.