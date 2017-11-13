“It would not be an issue.”

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Wildcat football team has three losses this year and you know what’s happened the next week every time?

A win.

That’s right. No matter if the loss was close like against Florida or a blow out like Mississippi State, the football team has responded with a win.

That exact thing happened this past weekend when the Cats dominated Vandy for four quarters after losing in the waning moments of last week’s game to Ole Miss.

These performances fall right in line with what Mark Stoops has said the whole time, his team knows how to come in every week to compete regardless of what happened the week before.