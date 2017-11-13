“It helps us out quite a bit.”

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) -With Jim McElwain out at Florida and Butch Jones out at Tennessee, Mark Stoops is now the longest tenured coach in the SEC East.

Not to mention with Saturday’s win, Stoops got a one-year contract extension.

Stoops’ contract extension he signed in March included a clause; if the team gets seven wins…BOOM…automatic one-year extension.

Stoops now in his fifth year with the Cats means there’s some continuity within the program.

Does that continuity help with stability within the team?