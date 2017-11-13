Fort Campbell soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division has died in Iraq from what the Department of Defense says were injuries sustained during a non-combat-related incident.

The Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday that 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Lee M. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, died November 11 at Camp Taji. Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force focused on combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is under investigation.

Further details haven’t been released.