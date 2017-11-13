Community mourns four men killed in plane crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A community in shock after four men died in a plane crash over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kyle Stewart, 40-year-old Quinton Whitaker, 41-year-old Scott Foster and his son 15-year-old Noah Foster all died Sunday after their small plane crashed in Barren County.

Police say the plane crashed around 2:30 in the afternoon after hitting multiple trees in a wooded area.

Investigators say it is still unclear why the plane crashed.

All four victims were from Pulaski County.

Students at Pulaski County High School are in mourning after learning one of the victims of Sunday’s deadly plane crash was their classmate, 15-year-old Noah Foster.

“You know it’s hard to verbalize how big of an impact something like this has,” said Rodney McAninch, principal of Pulaski County High School.

Administrators at Pulaski County High School say everyone is still in shock after learning Noah Foster, his dad Scott Foster, a prominent lawyer in the community, and two other well know men died in a plane crash Sunday.

“Because it’s not just something that’s impacted our school but it’s impacted Pulaski County. Several people were killed and so we know there are many families that are hurting today,” said McAninch.

To try and help those hurting, the school hosted a prayer circle before class and had counselors on hand for students and staff, a day the principal says has been one of the hardest.

“You know we obviously want to support our students here with what they’re going through but also our feelings, you know our thoughts and prayers are really with the family,” said McAninch.

The principal says they actually put out a box in the cafeteria where students could write letters to the foster family. He says they plan to give those letters to the family sometime this week.