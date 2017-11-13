Cloudy and chilly conditions for your Monday

Today: It’s going to be a cloudy and cool day today with high temperatures only climbing up near 45 degrees for the high.

Tonight: We will continue to see some clouds sticking around this evening with a cold low temperature near 34 degrees. Be sure to bundle up and stay warm.

Tomorrow: Clouds will hang around into the morning hours tomorrow before clearing and bring mostly sunny conditions across the area. The sunshine will help high temperatures warm back into the 50’s.

Wednesday: The clouds will return on Wednesday along with a 60 percent chance for rain in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50’s.

Thursday: The sunshine returns with a high temperature near 51 degrees.

Friday: Clouds move back into the forecast on Friday along with a 60% rain chance in the evening. High temperatures will be warm on Friday climbing into upper 50’s and low 60’s.

Saturday: We will kick of the weekend with partly sunny conditions and slight chance for rain in the early morning hours. Clouds will slowly decrease throughout the day with a high near 50 degrees.

Sunday: The sunshine returns with a high near 44 degrees.