LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The Cats pulled out a close on Sunday afternoon against Vermont, but don’t get it twisted…the Catamounts are no cupcake.

The Cats squeaked by Vermont 73-69, but let’s not forget this was a legit NCAA tournament team led by veterans.

On the other hand, the Cats are led by freshman.

In hindsight, Coach Cal believes this was a tough game to schedule so early in the season, but playing teams like this is how you get to know your team.