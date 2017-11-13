Blue Grass Army Depot holding incident response excercise

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Blue Grass Chemical Activity is scheduled to hold its quarterly Chemical Accident or Incident Response and Assistance (CAIRA) exercise this week.

The Depot says it will take place on November 15.

It says it holds CAIRA exercises to make sure depot and activity first responders are prepared and trained to protect lives and property while safely securing, storing and monitoring the chemical stockpile.

Local residents may hear the Westminster Chimes sound, but they should not be alarmed since testing the sirens is part of the CAIRA exercise.