Woman accused of endangering her child

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is accused of endangering a child after the Bell County Sheriff’s department raided her home.

Deputies say they got a warrant because people complained about drug activity at Casey Gray’s house.

Inside, deputies say they found drugs including meth and ecstasy. they also found a child whom they asked social services to take care of.

Gray faces drug and endangerment charges. She also faces charges for fraudulent use of ID cards for benefits because deputies say they found she had three other people’s snap EBT cards.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Preservation group buys land near Kentucky’s Pine Mountain
Read More»
Eric Conn
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Indictment: Fugitive Kentucky lawyer had help in his escape
Read More»
Indictment
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Crop insurance agent accused of defrauding taxpayers
Read More»
﻿
More News»