Woman accused of endangering her child

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is accused of endangering a child after the Bell County Sheriff’s department raided her home.

Deputies say they got a warrant because people complained about drug activity at Casey Gray’s house.

Inside, deputies say they found drugs including meth and ecstasy. they also found a child whom they asked social services to take care of.

Gray faces drug and endangerment charges. She also faces charges for fraudulent use of ID cards for benefits because deputies say they found she had three other people’s snap EBT cards.