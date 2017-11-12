Showers ending but turning colder…

Central Kentucky’s weather will resemble a rollercoaster over the seven days. The showers tonight will usher in cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday. Another storm system will bring in showers for Wednesday but also temperatures back above normal before they fall again for Thursday. This pattern will repeat again on Friday as showers will bring in temperatures above normal before falling again to well below normal for Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: showers ending & chilly, Low 39

Monday: Partly cloudy High 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, High 52

Wednesday: Showers developing in the afternoon, High 56

Thursday: Partly cloudy, High 49

Friday: Scattered showers and T’Storms, High 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, High 50

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cold, High 43