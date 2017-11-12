Showers ending but temperatures are falling…

Showers will be ending tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s by morning. It will be dry on Monday and Tuesday but rain is back on the way for Wednesday. Temperatures will be on a rollercoaster ride all week as they drop tomorrow into the 40s, back up into the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesdays, back into the 40s on Thursdays, into the 60s on Friday and then dropping way down on Saturday and Sunday.

Tonight: showers ending & chilly, Low 39

Monday: Partly cloudy High 49

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, High 52

Wednesday: Showers developing in the afternoon, High 56

Thursday: Partly cloudy, High 49

Friday: Scattered showers and T’Storms, High 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, High 50

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cold, High 43