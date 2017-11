ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two candidates have announced they’ll try to run against controversial Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis next year.

Elwood Caudill Jr. says he has filed as a Democrat. He just lost to Davis back in 2014. Nashia Fife has also announced she’ll try to run against the Republican Clerk.

Davis was in jail for a short time after refusing to issue marriage licenses to same sex couples when a supreme court ruling legalized gay marriage across the country.