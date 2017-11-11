Seniors honored with big win; Tigers await playoff picture

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) –

The No. 12 Tigers (8-1) clinched a playoff berth Saturday with their 54-6 win over Cincinnati Christian University. CCU came into the game with a record of 0-10 and looking for its first program win. With their offense only averaging just less than nine points a game, it would’ve been a very difficult task to go on the road and beat a top 15 tanked team. Georgetown came into the game 7-1, needing a win to secure a playoff spot. The Tigers will likely be on the road for their playoff game next week, but today was all about sending off the seniors the right way with likely their final game at Toyota Stadium.

With the Tigers heavily favored in the matchup, it did not take long to see why. The scoring got started early – just more than three minutes into the game – as Luke Sharrock carried the ball 14-yards to cap the first offensive drive. Sharrock ended the game with 12 rushing attempts for 97-yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers would add three more touchdowns in the first quarter. Georgetown finished the day with 325 rushing yards on 52 attempts with six of the teams seven scores coming on the ground.

The Tigers would go into the half leading 33-0 and in full control over the Eagles.

They came out of the locker room in the second half showing no mercy. On the first drive of the second half, Quarterback Reese Ryan led the Tigers five plays, 52-yards capped off by a Shon Lumpkin 14-yard rush to put the Tigers up 40-0.

The Eagles finally got on the board late in the third quarter when Mi’Rell Englemon carried it in from a yard out.

Georgetown ended the day on a high note when freshman quarterback, Hayden Shelton came in the game and lead the Tigers 74-yards on nine plays ending with a one-yard rushing score by the freshman.

The Tigers got contribution from everybody on both sides of the ball. GC used four quarterbacks and handed the ball off to eight different running backs including freshman Nick Conley.

“We were very surprised with Nick today. He ran the ball extremely well and showed really great signs especially as a freshman,” said coach Bill Cronin.

“We played really well today. We wish we didn’t give up the touchdown, but that stuff is going to happen when you’re experimenting with young guys on the field and trying to get everyone some reps.”

The playoff bracket will be announced tomorrow at 5 p.m. on the NAIA website. Tune in to see who Georgetown will take on in the first round of playoffs Saturday.