Search on for runaway teen in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies are looking for a runaway teenager who was last seen going into the woods Friday night north of London, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say 15-year old Rodney Merida was last seen just before 9:00 p.m. on Jaw Road.

He’s described as white, 5’10,” blue eyes, blond above ear hair, 170-pounds, fair complexion and thin build.

He was last wearing blue jeans, blue Nike shoes and no shirt.

Anyone with information about Merida’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

