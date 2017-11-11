Missing Lexington teen found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A missing Lexington teen is safe. Broghan Lorentz’s family says their 17-year-old son called them from a greyhound bus station in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Lorentz wandered away from his home near Veterans Park Tuesday. Search crews, that included Lexington police recruits were out searching desperately this week.

Lorentz’s family was particularly nervous because of the drop in temperatures this weekend. They also worried because they say their son’s tourette’s syndrome makes it hard for him to understand when he’s in danger.

