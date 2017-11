LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The chilly weather isn’t keeping people from having a little fun outside, some are already beginning to show their holiday spirit no matter how early.

The Unified Trust Company ice rink opened Saturday morning at 10 A.M. in Triangle Park in Lexington, and will run through the middle of January seven days a week.

An admission and skate rental fee of $12 will give you 90 minutes on the ice.