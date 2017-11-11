Lexington fire department installs smoke detectors for free

LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department has been out all Saturday installing smoke detectors in homes, free of charge.

Thanks to grant money from Columbia Gas, the fire department installed alarms in over 500 homes throughout Cardinal Valley.

Captain Jordan Saas says this year, six people in the city have died in fires. In all of those, there weren’t working smoke detectors.

“3 out of 5 fatalities happen as a result of non-working smoke alarms, the fact that we are installing smoke alarms in these people’s houses is unbelievable and they are very grateful.”

Saas says smoke alarms are the cheapest life insurance you can buy.