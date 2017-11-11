Graves County police looking for armed and dangerous man

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -State police need your help finding a man after a shooting in Graves County.

Troopers say 31-year-old Douglas Becker unlawfully entered a home in Symsonia assaulted two people, held one against her will, and fired at least one shot from a gun. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Someone inside the home called 911 and Becker ran away. KSP has a warrant for Becker he’s charged with several offenses included attempted murder.

Investigators think he’s in the area and possibly armed and dangerous so don’t approach him just call 911 right away.