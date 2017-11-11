Graves County police looking for armed and dangerous man

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -State police need your help finding a man after a shooting in Graves County.

Troopers say 31-year-old Douglas Becker unlawfully entered a home in Symsonia assaulted two people, held one against her will, and fired at least one shot from a gun. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Someone inside the home called 911 and Becker ran away. KSP has a warrant for Becker he’s charged with several offenses included attempted murder.

Investigators think he’s in the area and possibly armed and dangerous so don’t approach him just call 911 right away.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

U.S. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Rand Paul says he suffered 6 broken ribs in bizarre attack
Read More»
4 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Man pleads not guilty to killing boy, attacking mother
Read More»
5 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Lexington Police now say assault victim wasn’t shot
Read More»
﻿
More News»