Former attorney indicted on drug charges

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Grand Jury has indicted a former Bath County Attorney on a number of drug charges.

Those charges against Donald “champ” Maze include trafficking in heroin. Deputies say these charges are from back in September when Maze was pulled over on I-64 for reckless driving.

The Bath County Sheriff’s office says Maze turned himself in on Thursday, but has since been released.

Maze has been in trouble before. he was convicted of buying votes and served time in federal prison for that.