LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you’re getting ready to honor your Veteran with a meal out, there are several restaurants around town offering Veteran’s Day discounts.

A&W is offering a free combo meal to active service members and Veterans. Fazoli’s will give free spaghetti and at Buffalo Wild Wings military members can get a small order of wings. Those are just a few, check out this link for more information.

https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/