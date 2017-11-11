“I can’t be concerned with score.”

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Coach Cal and the Cats had their first close call of the season, but it likely came earlier than most expected.

At one point, the Cats were down by 12 to Utah Valley, but thanks to an 18-0 run, the Cats took that lead back and never relinquished it.

Coach Cal says he’s not looking at the scoreboard these days; he’s more worried about how his team is playing.
