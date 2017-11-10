UofL gets grant to become Superfund Research Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The University of Louisville says the National Institutes of Health has given the school a $6.7 million grant to become a Superfund Research Center.

A statement from UofL says the five-year grant will be used to establish a new center to support the federal Superfund Hazardous Substance Research and Training Program.

Interim university President Gregory Postel says that the school is joining an elite group of researchers examining how environmental factors affect health.

Researchers plan to study how chemical exposures contribute to cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity and fatty liver disease, which are all prevalent in Kentucky.

The Louisville center will focus on residents who live around an area of the city that was used as a landfill through 1975 and was listed as a Superfund site for more than a decade.

11/10/2017 3:33:24 AM (GMT -5:00)