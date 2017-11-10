Search for missing teen continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- The search continues tonight for a Lexington teen who went missing from his home earlier this week.

17-year-old Broghan Lorentz was last seen near Veterans Park.

Dozens of police and volunteers spent hours scouring the woods here in Veterans Park this afternoon looking for 17-year-old Broghan Lorentz who police say went missing sometime Tuesday night.

Police say Lorentz was last seen Wednesday nigh walking along the tree line in Veterans Park.

They say the jacket he was believed to have been wearing was found earlier Wednesday afternoon.

According to police Lorentz walked out of his home in the neighborhood near Veterans Park sometime between 10 pm Tuesday and 7 am Wednesday.

Lorentz’s parents say he suffers from tourette syndrome and a frontal lobe condition that makes it hard for him to understand dangerous situations.

Police say as of right now they believe Lorentz is still okay but are worried for his safety with temperatures expected to drop below freezing.

“This is his neighborhood. We believe he may just be hiding somewhere in this area because of that cognitive impairment and he may possibly be having some suicidal thoughts and so we are just continuing to look for Broghan,” said Brenna Angel with the Lexington Police Department.

Police say Lorentz is six-foot-two, wears glasses and is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Lorentz’s whereabouts or who think they may have seen him at any point his week are asked to call Lexington police.