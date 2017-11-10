Police identify 2 people fatally shot after Kentucky chase

FLATWOODS, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky State Police have identified two men who were fatally shot after a police chase.

Police say 27-year-old Kiser L. Sturgell of Jackson, Ohio, and 23-year-old Ashley Jenkins of Lucasville, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night in Greenup County. No officers were injured.

Police said in a news release that Ohio law enforcement authorities had contacted officials in Greenup County with information on an attempt to locate Sturgell and Jenkins, and said Sturgell had active arrest warrants and had fled from authorities.

Local officers pursued the vehicle and approached after the chase ended. State police said officers from several local departments were presented with a threat and responded by firing into the vehicle. The release said a rifle was found in Sturgell’s possession.

The names of the officers haven’t been released.

