Northern Kentucky University names new president

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) – Northern Kentucky University has announced the appointment of its sixth president.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the selection of Ashish Vaidya was announced Thursday at the university’s Highland Heights campus. A 19-member search committee of university board members and business and community leaders interviewed four finalists. The board hired Vaidya with a unanimous vote.

Vaidya has served as interim president of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota since 2016, and held positions at California State University, Los Angeles, and California State University Channel Islands before that.

Vaidya, an economist, says he’ll focus on expanding the university’s impact on regional economic development.

Board chairman Richard A. Boehne called him a “very smart economist, academic and entrepreneur.”

Vaidya will take over for interim president Gerard St. Amand on July 1, 2018.

