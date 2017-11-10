Lexington Catholic HS threat unfounded

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A reported threat at Lexington Catholic High School has been determined to be unfounded, according to police.

On Thursday November 9 officers say they responded to Lexington Catholic for what students reported to school officials as a perceived threat made by a fellow student.

Investigators with the Lexington Police Department say they quickly identified several students involved in the incident and extra patrols were put in place as a precaution.

Following a thorough investigation, police say they do not believe there to be a viable threat at this time against the school, students, faculty or staff.

Officers say they will follow up on any new information received.

