Former Kentucky speaker hospitalized following resignation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s former GOP House speaker has been hospitalized days after resigning his leadership position amid sexual harassment allegations.

A family member says Jeff Hoover had a heart-related issue and has asked for privacy until they issue a further statement.

Sunday, the 57-year-old Hoover acknowledged he was one of four lawmakers who settled a sexual harassment allegation outside of court with a member of the House Republican Caucus’ staff. Hoover denied the harassment allegation. He said he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages.

While Hoover resigned his leadership position, he remains in the legislature. House GOP leaders have hired a Louisville law firm to investigate the matter.

Hoover was elected speaker in January, the first Republican to have the job in nearly 100 years. He has been in the legislature for 20 years.

11/10/2017 8:59:40 AM (GMT -5:00)