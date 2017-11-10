Crash leads to injuries and drug arrest

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people were injured and one arrested following a collision just outside London Thursday afternoon, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 20-year old Kayla Lynn Cornett, of London, was driving under the influence on High Moore Laurel Road, when her car collided with another vehicle, injuring Cornett’s passenger and the other driver.

Investigators say when Cornett was booked into jail, they found she was carrying suspected glass meth pipes, a bag of suspected methamphetamine and Suboxone.

Deputies say she was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence-second offense; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; driving without a license/negligence in accident; possession of a controlled substance-first degree-first offense-methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; promoting contraband-second degree; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance-first offense.

Investigators say Cornett was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operators license.

She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.