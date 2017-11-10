Coldest temperatures of the season develop tonight

Overview: Dry and chilly weather will continue for Veterans Day Saturday. More rain chances return for Sunday, yet the rain looks to hold off until later in the day Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s for Saturday and lower 50s for Sunday early next week. Temperatures gradually get back into the mid 50s for mid to late next week, with the chance for scattered rain showers.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures develop with a low temperature of 23 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Veterans Day Saturday, with a high temperature of 49 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures develop, with a low of 38 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and late day, scattered rain showers develop, with a cool high temperature of 52 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue, with an overnight low temperature of 39 degrees.

MONDAY: A few rain showers will be possible early, with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Monday high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures develop, with a low of 35 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures will be around with a high temperature of 54 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers develop, with a high of 55 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are possible, with a low temperature of 44 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers linger, with a cool high temperature of 56 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 45 degrees.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers continue for Friday, with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers