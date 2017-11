If you are looking to provide your dog with southern charm, check out Southern Barker! Owner, Leslie Stewart, joined us today to show us her custom dog accessories. These items range from custom dog beds, to handmade pet Christmas cards! Make sure to stop by this Saturday, November 11th for your chance to win two UK Basketball Tickets for the UK vs Georgia game on New Years Eve!

For more information visit Southern Barker located at;

Sir Barton Place

1890 Star Shoot Pkwy #175, Lexington, KY