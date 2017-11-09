Man sentenced to life for murdering elderly woman in church

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who pleaded guilty to murdering an elderly woman at a Somerset church was sentenced to life without parole on Thursday.

According to the Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk, Dwight Bell pleaded guilty to murder and robbery in the killing of Ruthie Carolyn New, 70, in the Denham Street Baptist Church activity center.

Police say the pastor of the church found New’s body on August 24.

Investigators say after the murder, Bell left in New’s car, driving to Indianapolis and ditching the car.

Bell was arrested in Tennessee in September.

