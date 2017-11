Today we were joined by Wesley Smith. Wesley is the singer/songwriter of the band Brother Smith! They are currently working on completing their first full album coming out in January. Check out Brother Smith this Saturday at Sis’s on Monmouth in Newport!

For more information check out their website.

Facebook.com/brothersmithllc

Instagram.com/brother.smith

Twitter@BrotherSmithLLC

brothersmithband@gmail.com