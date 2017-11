Orange Manuka Honey Vinaigrette

2 tbsp Cold Pressed Grapeseed or Avocado oil

1 tbsp Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tbsp fresh orange juice

1 tsp fresh orange zest

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp Manuka Honey

1 clove garlic (optional) crushed

Salt and Pepper

Combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth with the exception of the oil. Add the oil at the end in a slow drizzle while the food processor is on to create an emulsion. Enjoy over salad greens or fresh spinach.