Air Force: Texas shooter's history should have been reported

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. Air Force official is publicly acknowledging for the first time that the domestic abuse charges for which the Texas church shooter was court martialed in 2012 should have been reported to the FBI.

The Air Force had previously said that Devin P. Kelley’s conviction was not submitted to the FBI for entry into its National Criminal Information Center database, but it left open the question of whether it was obliged to do so.

Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters that because Kelley’s criminal history data was not submitted as required, the Air Force launched a “full-scale review” of his case and others like it.

Air Force Gen. David Goldfein said 12 of the 26 people killed in the church had ties to the Air Force.

