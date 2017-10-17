Live Today Hypnosis – Body, Mind, Spirit Hypnosis Workshop

We were joined today by Paul Bishop who is very passionate about self-hypnosis.  Paul has recently partnered with Centered, a holistic community center in Lexington, to put on a self-hypnosis workshop that aids people in making positive changes in their life. These workshops are a way for people to use their own mind to help them lose weight, stop smoking, overcome fears, minimize sleep issues and even reduce stress.

If you are interested in attending one of these workshops they will be held on November 3rd from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and November 4th from 12 to 4 p.m., located at Centered on 309 N. Ashland Ave., Lexington, KY.

  • Syed Arsalan Ali Shah

    Hey, this workshop is mostly for people living somewhere near that place but what for people that are living somewhere else, I know few good blogs about hypnosis such as briality.com for anyone looking for a good blog.

